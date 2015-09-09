版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 10日 星期四 02:37 BJT

Apple TV upgrade includes new gaming and shopping apps

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 9 Apple Inc said on Wednesday its revamped Apple TV will incorporate new content, gaming and shopping apps in its new App Store.

Apple said users will be able to use the new remote with an accelerometer and gyroscope to play interactive, multi-player games. The company also announced that Airbnb, real estate company Zillow Group and luxury shopping platform Gilt will also have customized apps for the Apple TV.

The new Apple TV will start at $149 and be available starting late October. (Reporting by Julia Love and Noel Randewich; Editing by Chris Reese)

