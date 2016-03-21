UPDATE 7-Apple hopes small is big again as iPhone SE debuts

(Adds investor, analyst comments)
By Julia Love and Noel Randewich
CUPERTINO, Calif., March 21 Apple Inc
on Monday launched its least expensive iPhone, the $399 iPhone
SE, filling a hole in its product lineup with a small-screen
model that targets new customers in emerging markets and fans of
smaller phones as the company tries to reverse falling phone
sales.
The low-key launch, held at the technology company's
Cupertino, California campus rather than its traditional splash
at a much larger venue in San Francisco, did not wow tech
experts or investors.
But the new mid-range model was seen as necessary to counter
the dominance of cheaper phones running Google's Android system.
"There are people who want that smaller screen size," said
Bob O'Donnell of TECHnalysis Research. "You do a price cut when
you need to drive the market a bit more," though he questioned
if the price was low enough to generate significant demand.
Apple is hoping the cheaper model will stimulate overall
iPhone sales, which it expects to decline this quarter for the
first time since it essentially created the smartphone market
nine years ago.
The new model did not allay investor concerns that Apple,
which celebrates its 40th birthday on April 1, has no obvious
blockbusters in its pipeline.
"Apple is so big now that nothing seems to be earth-shaking
anymore, and the strategy seems to be turning to offering
complementary products like watch bands so they can maintain
their sales momentum," said Skip Aylesworth, portfolio manager
of the Hennessy Technology Fund.
The company showed off new wristbands for the Apple Watch
and a new iPad Pro tablet at Monday's event, and a robot called
Liam to take apart old iPhones and reuse the materials.
But none of those moves generated much excitement among
investors.
Apple shares fell in the afternoon and were down about $0.15
at $105.77. The stock is down 20 percent from its all-time high
closing price of $133 in February 2015.
The iPhone SE's 4-inch screen is the same size as the iPhone
5C, which fizzled and is no longer available on Apple's online
store. The iPhone 6S, which previously had the smallest screen
of the sixth-generation line-up, is 4.7 inches.
The new phone has a 12-megapixel camera and starts at $399
for 16 GB of memory.
The model represents Apple's second bid for the crowded
mid-tier market after an unsuccessful foray three years ago.
Orders start on Thursday, and the phone will be available next
week.
The starting price is well below the $649 for the current
top iPhone model without a contract, which is beyond the reach
of many. With Apple's vaunted A9 chip, the new phone is twice as
fast as Apple's previous attempt at an entry-level phone,
launched in 2013. It also runs Apple Pay and comes in the wildly
popular rose gold color.
The more compact phone design comes after Apple expanded the
size of the screens in its high-end iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus
phones in 2014 to as large as 5.5 inches. That was broadly seen
as an attempt to match rival Samsung Electronics
with its large-screen Galaxy phones.
Apple is still expected to introduce a top-of-the-line,
large-screen iPhone 7 late this year. The company now appears to
be following a two-pronged approach to attack the top and the
middle of the smartphone market.
"If these smaller phones are a gateway into the Apple
ecosystem then over the long term it improves Apple's chances of
growing at a comfortable rate," said David Meier, a fund manager
with Motley Fool Funds.
Reaction to the multi-model strategy was mixed on social
media.
"So what's Apple's line-up next year? iPhone 7, 6s and a new
SE?" tweeted Benedict Evans, a partner at venture capital firm
Andreessen Horowitz. He also posted an image of several iPad
models with the caption: "Please tell me this is getting cleaned
up."
COOK DEFENDS PRIVACY STANCE
Before the launch, Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook played up
the company's role as a staunch defender of its customers' data
and as a good corporate citizen with announcements of a new
recycling effort and software for mobile apps that help people
manage health conditions.
He repeated his refusal to comply with a U.S. court order to
unlock an iPhone belonging to one of the shooters in a December
attack in San Bernardino, California.
Apple has a responsibility to protect customers' data and
privacy, Cook said, adding that Apple "will not shrink from that
responsibility." His statement was greeted by applause from the
audience.
The tech company's dispute with the U.S. government has
become a lightning rod for a broader debate on data privacy in
the United States. The company is set to square off against the
U.S. government at a court hearing on Tuesday, likely the first
round in a long legal fight to avoid being forced to decrypt the
iPhone.
(Reporting by Julia Love, Noel Randewich, Mari Saito, David
Randall and Amy Tennery; Writing by Bill Rigby; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman)