REFILE-The next big thing in phones may not be a phone

By Eric Auchard
FRANKFURT, March 22 Nearly a decade after the
iPhone broke the mould for mobile phones the question being
asked is whether the evolution of the smartphone has finally
come to an end, as even Apple now treats older, smaller
4-inch screens as something new.
Industry experts believe innovation in smartphones is giving
way to phone functions popping up as software or services in all
manner of new devices from cars to fridges to watches and
jewellery rather than remaining with handheld devices.
And analysts and product designers said fresh breakthroughs
are running up against the practical limits of what's possible
in current smartphone hardware in terms of screen size, battery
life and network capacity.
"Everything in the phone industry now is incremental:
slightly faster, slightly bigger, slightly more storage or
better resolution," said Christian Lindholm, inventor of the
easy text-messaging keyboards in old Nokia phones that made them
the best-selling mobile devices of all time.
The financial stakes are high as the futures of Apple,
Google, and Microsoft, the world's three
biggest listed companies at the end of last year, may now turn
on who gets the jump on making handsets redundant.
Many firms are experimenting with new ways to help consumers
interact with the wider world through touch, sight and sound.
These include voice-activated personal assistant devices
dangling from "smart jewellery" necklaces with tiny embedded
microphones or tiny earpieces that get things done for us based
on our verbal commands.
The world's biggest tech companies have made real progress
in this arena with Google Now, Apple Siri, Microsoft Cortana and
Amazon.com's Alexa now able to read texts or emails for
users, answer practical questions, control phone features,
handle basic communications or read a map.
"The way the whole thing is evolving, the device itself is
becoming just another way to provide access to a user's digital
life," said independent financial analyst Richard Windsor.
Lindholm now runs KoruLab, developers of compact,
ultra-efficient software for running wearable devices. He sees
smartphone functions splitting into two camps - big-screen
devices for rich entertainment and compact wearables for more
transactional activities like keeping up with one's calendar,
health or fitness monitoring or paying for goods or services.
NAGGING QUESTIONS
Financial analysts at UBS estimate smartphone makers will
generate more than $323 billion in revenue this year, a 1.4
percent decline from last year. Apple alone took in half of that
revenue and more than three quarters of all profits, according
to research firm Strategy Analytics.
Seeking to reverse declining iPhone sales, Apple announced a
range of new products on Monday including including a cheaper
4-inch (10 cm) screen iPhone SE.
Google generates virtually all of its revenue from
advertising sold alongside its wide variety of Web services,
rather than from its Android software, which drives roughly 80
percent of the world's phones.
It is cagey about how much revenue comes from mobile
advertising, but analysts estimate this contributed roughly a
quarter to a third of its $75 billion revenue reported in 2015.
Last year Microsoft pulled back from the handset business,
writing off $7.6 billion for its fruitless acquisition of
Nokia's handset business. Increasingly, its strategy has become
to make money off the back-end of mobile software, through
selling cloud-based services, now its fastest growing business.
For while phones are now the Swiss Army knives of the
electronic age, their essential appeal to consumers has shifted
from their eye-catching shiny screens and sleek bevelled edges
to the apps and services running on the phones, often as
Internet-based services hosted in the cloud.
"Mobile networks are moving to connect to all these other
devices," said Bob O'Donnell, a consumer electronics analyst and
president of Technalysis Research in Foster City, Calif.
Whatever platform might displace the handheld phone also
will need to resolve nagging questions about battery life, which
have become more pressing as consumers watch more and more
video.
The next big device also needs more flexible screens capable
of working in different lighting conditions. That's a
decades-old dream of gadget enthusiasts that has eluded
recognised market leaders Samsung and LG
of Korea, which have struggled for years to mass-produce
flexible screens at anything close to mass-market prices.
Richard Windsor said flexible displays that could be
unfolded or unrolled to up to 10 or 14 inches would set phones
free from being defined by screen size. "What is a tablet
computer?" Windsor asks. "Why would you bother having a tablet?
That market would just evaporate overnight," he said.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)