Apple overhauls Apple TV with App Store, Siri search

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 9 Apple Inc said on Wednesday it would update Apple TV with an App Store and a new interface that allows viewers to make requests through the Siri digital assistant and search for specific programs and movies across apps.

The new version of Apple TV, which has been redesigned to focus on content will come with a new remote. Siri will now be able to search Apple TV for content on iTunes, Netflix Inc , Hulu and other apps on the new interface, Apple said. (Reporting by Julia Love and Noel Randewich; Editing by Chris Reese)