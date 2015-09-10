Apple financing scheme may unlock U.S. carriers' iPhone plans

| Sept 10
Sept 10 Apple Inc's financing plan for
its new iPhones is likely to force U.S. carriers to work harder
to win and retain customers.
Apple announced a program on Wednesday that will allow
customers to finance unlocked versions of the new iPhones
through monthly installments starting at $32, regardless of
which carrier they choose.
The new plan makes it easier for customers to switch
carriers, upending a business model that largely depends on
locking in customers for two years through leased plans.
"Simply, carriers must respond by ensuring their installment
plans and terms are competitive versus those from Apple and
double down on differentiation based on network and tariff,"
said Geoff Blaber, an analyst with CCS Insight.
T-Mobile US Inc was the first carrier to react to
Apple's announcement.
It said on Thursday customers could pre-order an iPhone 6S
for $20 a month for 18 months and an iPhone 6S Plus for $24 a
month with no down payment, starting on Saturday. (t-mo.co/1LlXKrw)
Freedom from a lock-down period is also expected to result
in increased churn for U.S. carriers, working to the advantage
of market disruptors such as Sprint and T-Mobile.
Sprint's CEO, Marcelo Claure, speaking at an annual telecom
industry trade show, said Apple had copied his company's "iPhone
Forever" program.
The program, rolled out last month, lets customers upgrade
to new a iPhone anytime at $22 per month.
It is unlikely Verizon and AT&T will change plans anytime
soon since a majority of their subscribers are on corporate or
family plans, which typically see less churn, Wells Fargo
analyst Jennifer Fritzsche wrote in a note.
Verizon is the No. 1 carrier for iPhones in the United
States.
Marni Walden, Verizon's president of product innovation and
new businesses, said the company was not looking to change any
policies at the moment.
"What the new program means for Verizon, we'll have to see
but ... we have continued to find ways where we both benefit."
Apple's announcement pressured shares of telecom carriers on
Thursday - Sprint Corp closed down 2 percent. Verizon
Communications Inc and AT&T Inc were little
changed. Apple shares closed up 2 percent.
"Investors and carriers are likely wary about whether this
is a foot in the door to something potentially much more
threatening," MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett said. "As
it stands right now, it is still relatively benign."
There is, however, a silver lining.
Handset financing has been a significant drag on the profits
of carriers. Apple's plan is expected to ease that burden.
"It simplifies life for the carriers," Morningstar analyst
Michael Hodel said.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru and Malathi
Nayak in Las Vegas; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)