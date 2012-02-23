版本:
Chinese court says Apple can sell iPads in Shanghai -source

SHANGHAI Feb 23 A Shanghai court has rejected a request by a Chinese technology firm that the sale of Apple Inc's iPads be halted across the affluent Chinese city, a source with direct knowledge of the ruling said on Thursday.

The company, Proview Technology (Shenzhen), had been seeking the injunction against Apple as part of its battle with the U.S. tech giant over the iPad trademark in China.

The Shanghai Pudong New Area People's Court ruled in Apple's favour after a hearing on Wednesday, the source said, confirming a report by the website of local newspaper Xinmin Evening News.

