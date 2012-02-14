China's Proview seeks iPad trade ban in Apple trademark row

BRIEF-Western Refining Logistics qtrly income of $0.31 per common limited partner unit
* Western Refining Logistics, LP reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Feb 14 A Chinese tech firm claiming to own the "iPad" trademark plans to seek a ban on shipments of Apple Inc's computer tablets into and out of China, a lawyer for the company, Proview Technology (Shenzhen), said on Tuesday.
The company triumphed over Apple in a lawsuit in southern China late last year and is looking to enforce the court ruling.
Proview is petitioning Chinese customs to stop shipments of Apple iPads, lawyer Xie Xianghui told Asian Legal Business, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Proview's latest salvo comes a day after media reports that authorities in some Chinese cities had ordered retailers to stop selling Apple's iPad due to the dispute.
Apple said it had bought the worldwide rights to the trademark long ago.
"We bought Proview's worldwide rights to the iPad trademark in 10 different countries several years ago. Proview refuses to honor their agreement with Apple in China and a Hong Kong court has sided with Apple in this matter," an Apple spokeswoman said.
* Western Refining Logistics, LP reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 Two women - an Indonesian and a Vietnamese - will be charged with murder on Wednesday over their alleged involvement in the killing of the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader at Kuala Lumpur's main airport, Malaysia's attorney general said.
* Egide: completion of the acquisition of Santier in the USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)