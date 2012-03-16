UPDATE 1-Radio show on Apple's Chinese workers is retracted

By Jonathan Weber and Ronald Grover
March 16 The U.S. radio program "This
American Life" has retracted an episode critical of working
conditions at a Chinese factory that makes iPhones and iPads for
Apple Inc, saying it had contained "numerous
fabrications."
The retracted episode, which aired on Jan. 6, was based
heavily on a one-man theatrical show by actor Mike Daisey: "The
Agony and the Ecstasy of Steve Jobs." The play and its attendant
publicity, including the radio segment, have played a big role
in pressuring Apple to allow outside inspectors at its contract
manufacturing facilities in China, which are mostly owned by
Foxxcon Technology.
Daisey had also written an op-ed piece on the topic for The
New York Times, and on Friday the Times removed a paragraph from
that piece, stating that "questions have been raised" about its
veracity. The Times itself also spotlighted working conditions
at Foxconn factories in a recent series of stories.
Friday night's edition of the "This American Life," which is
produced by Chicago radio station WBEZ and distributed by Public
Radio International, was scheduled to detail errors in the
earlier story.
An advance transcript of the show said: "We did factcheck
the story before we put it on the radio. But in factchecking,
our main concern was whether the things Mike says about Apple
and about its supplier Foxconn, which makes this stuff, were
true. That stuff is true. It's been corroborated by independent
investigations by other journalists, studies by advocacy groups,
and much of it has been corroborated by Apple itself in its own
audit reports.
"But what's not true is what Mike said about his own trip to
China."
"This American Life" is one of the most popular and
respected public affairs programs in the country, and news of
the retraction was greeted with shock and chagrin in the media
world. Many of the United States' most respected journalism
organizations have had to combat issues of fabrication,
plagiarism and bias in recent years, which press critics say has
undermined public trust in journalism.
The alleged fabrications on "This American Life" came to
light after a correspondent for another radio show, American
Public Media's "Marketplace," contacted Daisey's Chinese
interpreter, Li Guiden, who disputed much of what the actor had
been telling audiences since 2010 and what he said on the radio
program, according to a statement from "This American Life."
"Daisey lied to me and to This American Life producer Brian
Reed," said Ira Glass, the program's host and executive
producer, in the statement.
Saying "what I do is not journalism," Daisey defended his
work in a blog: "My show is a theatrical piece whose goal is to
create a human connection between our gorgeous devices and the
brutal circumstances from which they emerge."
Daisey says he regrets that he allowed "This American Life"
to air an excerpt from his monologue.
Apple was contacted while the show was being researched and
denied its allegations, including that workers were poisoned on
an iPhone assembly line by a chemical called n-hexane, according
to a source familiar with the situation.
Apple has not commented publicly on the radio program and
the retraction. The company has consistently rejected
allegations that Foxconn workers were mistreated, but last month
the company for the first time agreed to allow independent
monitors to inspect the facilities.
Both "This American Life" and "Marketplace" are part of the
complex public broadcasting system in the United States, and
both are separate from National Public Radio, the news producer
most commonly associated with public radio. While taxpayer funds
support stations that broadcast the shows, the programs
themselves are not directly subsidized by the government.
In a form of cooperation that would be unusual in commercial
media, Rob Schmitz, the "Marketplace" reporter, and Glass of
"This American Life" jointly confronted Daisey about the truth
of radio segment.
Daisey acknowledged that he had not actually met or seen
workers poisoned by n-hexane, according to an account of the
ocnversation published by "Marketplace." He then apologized to
Glass.
"Look. I'm not going to say that I didn't take a few
shortcuts in my passion to be heard. But I stand behind the
work," Daisey said. "My mistake, the mistake I truly regret, is
that I had it on your show as journalism. And it's not
journalism. It's theater."
Daisey's explanation of his actions echoes a debate that has
rocked the book publishing world over non-fiction "memoirs" that
contain made-up scenes. Some writers have defended departing
from the hard facts to tell a more compelling story, but most
non-fiction writers and editors reject the practice.
"A program like "This American Life" wants to get at the
truth, to be sure," said Washington Post media critic Erik
Wemple. "But it has an equal loyalty to the facts."
On Twitter, the most common reaction from reporters and
editors were "Wow" or "Whoa."
The dust-up does not appear to have scared off "This
American Life" sponsors, however.
Julia Yager, a vice president with Public Radio
International, the network that distributes This American Life,
said that her group had informed the show's two sponsors, Toyota
Scion and Reputation.com, of the issue yesterday and that
companies had decided to continue to advertise.
"The whole industry suffers a bit when something like this
occurs," said Dave Kansas, chief operating officer of American
Public Media. "What's important is to address is forthrightly,
and that's what This American Life is doing."