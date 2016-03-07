Mac ransomware downloaded about 6,500 times, Transmission rep says

BOSTON, March 7 The first known ransomware
targeted at Apple Inc's Mac computers was only
downloaded about 6,500 times, according to a representative for
the Transmission project, whose software was used to launch the
attack.
Transmission representative John Clay told Reuters via email
that the ransomware was added to disk-image of its software
after the project's server was compromised in a cyber attack.
"We're not commenting on the avenue of attack, other than to
say that it was our main server that was compromised," he said.
"The normal disk image (was) replaced by the compromised one."
He added that "security on the server has since been
increased" and that the group was in "frequent contact" with
Apple as well as Palo Alto Networks Inc, which
discovered the ransomware.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)