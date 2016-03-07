UPDATE 1-Mac ransomware caught before large number of computers infected

(Rewrites, adds comments from Symantec, Fidelis, background on
the attack)
By Jim Finkle
March 7 The first known ransomware attack on
Apple Inc's Mac computers, which was discovered over
the weekend, was downloaded more than 6,000 times before the
threat was contained, according to a developer whose product was
tainted with the malicious software.
Hackers infected Macs with the "KeRanger" ransomware through
a tainted copy of Transmission, a popular program for
transferring data through the BitTorrent peer-to-peer file
sharing network.
So-called ransomware is a type of malicious software that
restricts access to a computer system in some way and demands
the user pay a ransom to the malware operators to remove the
restriction.
KeRanger, which locks data on Macs so users cannot access
it, was downloaded about 6,500 times before Apple and developers
were able to thwart the threat, said John Clay, a representative
for the open-source Transmission project.
That is small compared to the number of ransomware attacks
on computers running Microsoft Corp's Windows operating
system. Cyber security firm Symantec Corp observed some
8.8 million attacks in 2014 alone.
Still, cyber security experts said they expect to see more
attacks on Macs as the KeRanger hackers and other groups look
for new ways to infect Mac computers.
"It's a small number but these things always start small and
ramp up huge," said Fidelis Cybersecurity threat systems manager
John Bambenek. "There's a lot of Mac users out there and a lot
of money to be made."
Symantec, which sells anti-virus software for Macs, warned
on its blog that "Mac users should not be complacent." The post
offered tips on protecting against ransomware. (symc.ly/1puolix)
The Transmission project provided few details about how the
attack was launched.
"The normal disk image (was) replaced by the compromised
one" after the project's main server was hacked, said Clay.
He added that "security on the server has since been
increased" and that the group was in "frequent contact" with
Apple as well as Palo Alto Networks, which discovered the
ransomware on Friday and immediately notified Apple and
Transmission.
An Apple representative said the company quickly took steps
over the weekend to prevent further infections by revoking a
digital certificate that enabled the rogue software to install
on Macs.
Transmission responded by removing the malicious 2.90
version of its software from its website
(www.transmissionbt.com). On Sunday, it released version 2.92,
which its website says automatically removes the ransomware from
infected Macs.
Forbes earlier reported on the number of KeRanger downloads,
citing Clay.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Bill
Rigby)