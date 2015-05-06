Apple's Beats Music deals under US scrutiny - Bloomberg

May 5 Apple Inc's move to line up deals
with record labels is under U.S. antitrust scrutiny as the
iphone maker prepares to debut a new version of the Beats Music
streaming service, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar
with the matter.
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is examining if Apple is
using its position as the top seller of music downloads through
its iTunes store to put rival music services like Spotify Ltd at
a disadvantage, according to Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/1zzaFXt)
Apple bought Beats last year hoping to win points with the
music industry and turn Beats Music into a strong competitor to
Spotify and other streaming services.
Apple and the FTC did not immediately respond to requests
seeking comment outside regular business hours.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)