RPT-Apple takes high road in China smartphone standoff with Xiaomi

By Adam Jourdan
SHANGHAI Jan 28 Apple Inc is steering
clear of Chinese rival Xiaomi Inc's low-price online
strategy, ramping up store openings in China to harness its
premium edge and fend off the fast-growing No.3 global
smartphone maker.
The U.S. firm's quarterly results smashed Wall Street
expectations with record iPhone sales in the holiday season and
a 70 percent rise in China, powering the company to the largest
profit in corporate history.
Its result in China, as well as other emerging markets such
as Brazil, marks a riposte to critics who questioned the firm's
strategy a year ago not to launch a cheaper phone to lure
cost-conscious buyers from Xiaomi and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
.
"In the long run Xiaomi is more of a threat to Apple than
say Samsung," said Ben Thompson, analyst at Stratechery.com.
"But the way Apple fights that is to further differentiate, not
by trying to compete on Xiaomi's turf, which is low cost."
Instead, Apple plans to roll out around 20 new China stores
by 2016, likely located in glitzy locations and rubbing
shoulders with outlets for luxury brands such as Chanel and
Hermes International SCA.
For Apple, brick-and-mortar stores help it maintain a
premium image, from the product to in-store service and even
packaging, allowing the firm to charge far higher prices than
rivals - vital to its enviable profit margins.
"If you could only get an Apple product online, then there
wouldn't be the same user experience and so people might not be
so willing to buy. After all, it's an expensive product," said
Shi Xinchao, 24, a civil servant in Jiangsu province.
WHAT'S NEXT?
Apple's quarterly leap may be hard to replicate, with the
launch of large-screen iPhones and a tie-up with telecoms
operator China Mobile Ltd in late 2013 lifting last
year's numbers.
"People had been waiting for large-screen iPhones for a long
time. The demand had piled up and Apple hadn't been able to meet
it," said Nicole Peng, research director for Canalys in China.
Canalys data showed Apple outsold all other smartphone
makers in China by units shipped in October-December 2014,
making it the country's top seller for the first time.
However, some were already asking what Apple's next driver
of growth in China would be and how the firm would fend off
Xiaomi's longer-term challenge.
Xiaomi unveiled the Mi Note earlier this month, its
challenger to Apple's iPhone 6 Plus. At 2299 yuan ($371) for a
model with 16 gigabytes of memory, the Mi Note costs almost
two-thirds less than its Apple rival.
The Chinese firm, which sold its first phone just over three
years ago, has also been moving into other personal and home
devices that would be compatible with Xiaomi phones, helping it
retain users.
"This could lock in Xiaomi's younger generation, low-income
users from migrating to other brands like Apple," said Gartner
analyst C.K. Lu.
"The large screen has given Apple a big core, but what's
after the large screen? That's what we need to address."
