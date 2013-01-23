版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 24日 星期四 05:35 BJT

Apple revenue misses, iPhone disappoints

SAN FRANCISCO Jan 23 Apple Inc reported quarterly revenue that slightly missed Wall Street expectations as sales of its flagship iPhone came in below analyst targets, sending its shares down more than 4 percent.

Apple said its fiscal first quarter revenue rose to $54.5 billion, below the average analyst estimate of $54.73 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐