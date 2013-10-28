版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 29日 星期二 04:37 BJT

Apple sells 33.8 mln iPhones in quarter, in line with Street

Oct 28 Apple Inc said on Monday it sold 33.8 million iPhones last quarter, roughly in line with analyst expectations, signaling that its new phones are not as unpopular as some had feared.

The company reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $37.5 billion, ahead of Wall Street's average forecast of $36.8 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐