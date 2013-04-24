UPDATE 4-Apple unlocks more cash for investors as profit slides

* Apple to return $100 bln to investors
* To raise debt for the first time
* Quarterly revenue rises but profit declines
* CEO says growth has tempered
* Shares flat after rising 6 percent
By Poornima Gupta
SAN FRANCISCO, April 23 Apple Inc on
Tuesday bowed to investors' demands to share more of its $145
billion cash pile, while posting its first quarterly profit
decline in more than a decade.
The new expanded capital plan includes issuing debt for the
first time to fund $100 billion in share repurchases and higher
dividends until the end of 2015. That doubles the amount from a
program set up last year and makes Apple the largest
dividend-paying company in the world.
The company's shares, which last week closed below $400 for
the first time since December 2011, rose briefly. But they
retreated after Chief Executive Tim Cook told analysts on a
conference call that "some really great stuff" was coming in the
fall and 2014. That suggested Apple would have no new products
in the market for the next few months.
Apple relies heavily on new product launches to drive
revenue growth. It recently refreshed its offerings in October,
unveiling the 7.9-inch iPad mini and an updated full-size iPad.
The new capital plan came as Apple's fiscal second quarter
profit slid 18 percent. While revenue rose 11 percent, it slowed
sharply from 2012 and previous years.
Cook also acknowledged that Apple's once stratospheric
growth had tempered but stressed that the company's position
remained strong.
"Though we've achieved a credible scale and financial
success, we acknowledge that our growth rate has slowed and our
margins have decreased from the exceptionally high level we
experienced in 2012," he said, in an unusually frank admission
of the company's less upbeat circumstances.
In the last couple of years, demand for Apple's iPhones and
iPads has tended to ebb ahead of expected launches, which
analysts said would hurt its profit for the current quarter.
Apple is forecasting revenue of $33.5 billion to $35.5
billion this quarter, lagging Wall Street's average projection
of $38.2 billion.
Once considered a near sure-fire bet by Wall Street, worries
about slowing growth and narrowing margins have made Apple's
shares among the worst performers this year.
Since hitting a record close of $702.10 last September, the
world's largest technology company has shed 44 percent, losing
more than $280 billion of market value - or more than the entire
market capitalization of Google Inc.
A MATURING APPLE
While Apple is still growing, its pace of growth has slowed
as high-end smartphone adoption approaches saturation in the
developed world and it goes head-to-head with increasingly
aggressive rivals in developing countries such as China and
India where cheaper models are more popular.
It sold a better-than-expected 37.4 million iPhones in the
March quarter, and 19.5 million iPads. But that was after many
analysts had lowered their forecasts over the past month,
responding to reports of delays in shipments and production, as
well as decelerating consumer demand.
In the Greater China region, which Cook again stressed on
Tuesday was a market with massive potential, Apple chalked up 8
percent revenue growth to $8.2 billion - the second slowest
expansion of any region reported, after the United States.
The collapse of Apple's stock price has incensed investors,
spurring many, including Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn, to
call on the company publicly to dole out more of its cash
directly to shareholders.
The tech giant's expanded plan unveiled on Tuesday marks a
$55 billion increase to a program unveiled just a year ago.
"This positive development represents a more shareholder
friendly capital allocation policy and demonstrates the
conviction of Apple's management and board in the company's
future," Greenlight said in a statement late on Tuesday.
Apple earned $9.5 billion or $10.09 a share in the quarter,
down from $11.6 billion or $12.30 a year earlier.
The company reported better-than-expected second-quarter
revenue of $43.6 billion, beating Wall Street's average forecast
for $42.3 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, as
iPhone and iPad sales surpassed investors' lowered expectations.
But Wall Street zeroed in on Apple's industry-leading
margins, which it fears are under pressure as Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd and other Google Android software
adopters flood the market with lower-priced models.
Gross margins came in at 37.5 percent in the second quarter,
while expectations were for 38.5 percent.
Apple's shareholders will now get an annual dividend of
$12.20 per share, making Apple one of the highest
dividend-paying companies. With about 940 million shares
outstanding, Apple will return $11.5 billion to shareholders
over 12 months, an amount that exceeds the market value of 200
other corporations in the S&P 500.
In a rare move, the company also said it plans to raise debt
for the expanded program but did not provide any details.
Investors have urged the company to borrow rather than
repatriate money from abroad, where much of its cash is parked,
to avoid incurring heavy taxes.
Some investors cling to the hope that Apple will come up
with a revolutionary product again this year, with speculation
ranging from a "smart-watch" to some form of television format
that can up-end the industry.
Apple remains steadfastly mum on its product pipeline.
"It's a transitional quarter," said Destination Wealth
Management's Michael Yoshikami. "The new products are all coming
out next quarter and China still hasn't kicked in."
"Given the fact that the whisper was for them to not even
hit the lower number (on revenue), given the fact that they hit
the midpoint numbers, this slight beat is actually very
positive."