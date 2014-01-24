UPDATE 1-Apple set to report record holiday, but China doubts stay

By Bill Rigby
Jan 24 Apple Inc may notch its most
successful holiday shopping season yet when it reports quarterly
results on Monday, setting records for sales of its
gift-friendly iPhones and iPads.
It will, however, continue to draw investor scrutiny over
sales in ultra-competitive China, its No. 2 market but a drag on
revenue and margins in recent quarters. The iPhone maker has
been ceding ground to Samsung Electronics and other
rivals there, but has now sealed a long-awaited deal to sell
iPhones through China Mobile that could bear fruit in
2014.
Apple, which once routinely blew away Wall Street's most
bullish expectations, needs a superb quarter to galvanize the
stock. Its shares are down about 3 percent this year.
Activist investor Carl Icahn, arguing that at 13 times
forward earnings the stock is undervalued, is building up his
stake and demanding the Cupertino, California, company share
more of its $146 billion cash hoard.
Longer term, investors want to see what new gadgets Apple
can pull out of its hat, a central issue about which Chief
Executive Tim Cook has been cagey. Speculation revolves around a
smartwatch, a larger-screened iPhone - a nod to Samsung's hugely
successful "phablets" - and persistent talk of a TV product.
"Beyond fiscal 2014, it is not a slam dunk that Apple's net
income will be higher in three to five years," said Bernstein
Research's Toni Sacconaghi. "Without new product categories, we
see Apple's end markets as increasingly mature and competitive,
which could pressure or limit revenue growth and gross margins."
Samsung, reflecting how intensifying global competition is
eroding smartphone profits and margins after years of explosive
growth, on Friday reported its first quarterly profit decline in
two years.
Sales-wise, Apple's current line-up is still expected to
enjoy a strong following despite stiff competition from Samsung
and Amazon.com Inc's Kindle Fire.
Wall Street analysts are expecting Apple to report sales of
around 55 million iPhones and 26 million iPads, up from 48
million and 23 million respectively in the year-ago quarter.
Of that iPhone estimate, analysts expect good sales of the
5S due to pent up demand and limited supply around launch time,
but remain less sanguine about a 5C that has so far failed to
excite the cost-conscious consumers it targets.
A CHINA QUESTION
In the options market, traders were bracing for a move of
about 5 percent to 6 percent in Apple's shares after its
announcement. The sentiment was more bullish than bearish with
call volume outpacing put contracts: of 1.87 million contracts
of open interest in options, 1.17 million were calls and 706,000
puts.
Apple's stock is up 21.7 percent over the past 12 months,
just ahead of a 20.4 percent rise in the Standard & Poor's 500.
Still, that has disappointed some investors after the shares
increased five-fold in the last five years.
In a lengthy letter to shareholders on Thursday, Icahn urged
shareholders to approve his proposal for a new $50 billion share
buyback, arguing the company did not need so much cash on hand
and that the stock was undervalued relative to the S&P 500.
Apple, which launched a massive share buyback last year, has
urged shareholders to reject Icahn's proposal, arguing that it
needs sufficient reserves to tackle increasing competition in a
fast-evolving mobile industry.
More fundamentally, investors worry about Apple's
performance in China, the world's largest cellular market.
Analysts say the high-end iPhone is struggling to make headway
against cheaper local offerings from Huawei and Xiaomi, while
Samsung continues to dominate the market.
Apple has been under siege from a growing coterie of Asian
phonemakers over the past year. It ended the third quarter as
the No. 2 player with 12.1 percent of the global smartphone
market, but down from 14.3 percent a year ago and less than half
of Samsung's 32.1 percent currently. Lenovo, LG Electronics and
Huawei all made gains, each holding about a 5 percent market
share at present, according to Gartner data.
The picture is drastically different in China, where Samsung
commanded a 21 percent share in the third quarter of 2013, with
Apple trailing in fifth place with 6 percent, according to
research firm Canalys.
But some analysts say the addition of China Mobile's vast
nationwide network to the iPhone's stable could drive sales of
four to five million iPhones in the March quarter.
"Inventory build and magnitude of China Mobile iPhone sales
are a big X-factor for the March quarter," Sacconaghi wrote on
Friday.