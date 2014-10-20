版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 21日 星期二 04:35 BJT

Apple sells better-than-expected 39.3 mln iPhones in Sept quarter

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 20 Apple Inc posted better-than-expected revenue after its best new-iPhone launch on record, pushing sales of the smartphone to 39.27 million in the September quarter.

Sales of the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus began in September, helping Apple chalk up a 12.2 percent jump in revenue last quarter to $42.12 billion. That surpassed the roughly 38 million some on Wall Street had expected, and did not include sales in China, its largest market outside of the United States. (Reporting by Christina Farr and Edwin Chan; Editing by Chris Reese)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐