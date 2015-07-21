UPDATE 1-Apple gives weak forecast, sending shares down 8 pct

(Adds details, background, shares)
July 21 Apple Inc forecast
fourth-quarter revenue below estimates, sending its shares down
8 percent in after-hours trading, despite reporting strong
iPhone sales.
The company forecast revenue of $49 billion-$51 billion,
missing the analyst average estimate of $51.13 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The world's largest publicly traded company by market value
said it sold 47.5 million iPhones in the third quarter, up 35
percent from a year ago, but down 22 percent from the 61.2
million phones it sold in the second quarter.
The company's iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, which shattered iPhone
sales records when it launched, are already 10 months old.
Sales in China more than doubled to $13.23 billion from a
year earlier, the company said.
Apple had a troubled Tuesday, with its App Store, Apple
Music, iTunes Store and some other services suffering disruption
for more than three hours.
The company said net income rose to $10.68 billion, or $1.85
per share, from $7.75 billion, in the third quarter ended June
27, or $1.28 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts had expected earnings of $1.81 per share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 32.5 percent to $49.61 billion from a year
earlier, beating Wall Street's expectations of $49.43 billion.
