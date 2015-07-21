UPDATE 1-Apple gives weak forecast, sending shares down 8 pct

(Adds details, background, shares)

July 21 Apple Inc forecast fourth-quarter revenue below estimates, sending its shares down 8 percent in after-hours trading, despite reporting strong iPhone sales.

The company forecast revenue of $49 billion-$51 billion, missing the analyst average estimate of $51.13 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The world's largest publicly traded company by market value said it sold 47.5 million iPhones in the third quarter, up 35 percent from a year ago, but down 22 percent from the 61.2 million phones it sold in the second quarter.

The company's iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, which shattered iPhone sales records when it launched, are already 10 months old.

Sales in China more than doubled to $13.23 billion from a year earlier, the company said.

Apple had a troubled Tuesday, with its App Store, Apple Music, iTunes Store and some other services suffering disruption for more than three hours.

The company said net income rose to $10.68 billion, or $1.85 per share, from $7.75 billion, in the third quarter ended June 27, or $1.28 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected earnings of $1.81 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 32.5 percent to $49.61 billion from a year earlier, beating Wall Street's expectations of $49.43 billion.