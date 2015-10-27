Apple revenue jumps 22 pct as iPhone sales surge

Oct 27 Apple Inc's quarterly revenue rose 22.3 percent as sales of iPhones jumped 36 percent, driven by the launch of the 6S and 6S Plus models last month.

The company's net income rose to $11.12 billion, or $1.96 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 26 from $8.47 billion, or $1.42 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $51.50 billion from $42.12 billion.

The world's largest company by market value said on Tuesday that it sold about 48 million iPhones in the quarter. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru and Julia Love in San Francisco; Editing by Kirti Pandey)