Apple postpones reporting results by a day

* Carolina Financial Corporation reports results for fourth quarter of 2016
April 20 Apple Inc will report its second-quarter results on April 26, a day later than scheduled, according to the company's website.
Apple was expected to report its results on Monday, April 25, according to the Nasdaq website.
The postponement was due to a memorial service for Silicon Valley veteran Bill Campbell, CNBC reported.
Apple did not give a reason for the postponement on its website. The company and was not immediately reachable for comment.
Campbell, who advised tech leaders including Apple's Steve Jobs and Amazon.com's Jeff Bezos, died on Monday after a long battle with cancer. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
