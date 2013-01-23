版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 24日 星期四 05:48 BJT

BRIEF-Apple CFO says iphone sales more than doubled in China

SAN FRANCISCO Jan 23 Apple Inc : * CFO says iPhone sales more than doubled in China year-over-year even though

iPhone 5 launched late in December quarter * CFO says demand for iPad mini was 'off the charts', 'couldn't make enough'

