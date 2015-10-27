Robust iPhone sales boost Apple's chip suppliers

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 27 Shares of companies that
sell semiconductors to Apple Inc got a shot in the arm
on Tuesday after the iPhone maker posted a fiscal fourth-quarter
report that pleased Wall Street.
Supplying technology to Apple can turn small companies into
Wall Street darlings as new versions of the iPhone break
quarterly sales records and remain the gold standard in the
smartphone industry.
But selling to Apple can be a double-edged sword, with the
world's largest company by market value widely seen as forcing
its suppliers to accept razor-thin profit margins in order to
hold onto its business.
After the stock market closed, the Cupertino, California
company said it had record fourth-quarter iPhone sales of 48.05
million. Analysts on average had expected sales of 48.72 million
iPhones, according to a poll by Fortune magazine.
In the same quarter last year, Apple sold 39.27 million
iPhones.
Apple's stock rose as much as 3 percent in after-hours
trading. Ahead of its earnings report, the stock closed down
0.63 percent at $114.55 on the Nasdaq.
Cirrus Logic, which provides audio technology used
in the iPhone, rose as much as 4 percent in extended trade
following Apple's results. Power chipmaker Avago Technologies
rose 2.8 percent.
NXP Semiconductors, which makes the "swipe"
technology integral to the iPhone's Apple Pay feature, was up
2.8 percent after the bell.
Shares of Apple and some of its suppliers had fallen on
Monday after German mixed signal integrated circuits maker
Dialog Semiconductor, which also sells chips used in
the iPhone, announced quarterly results that were lower than
analysts' expectations.
