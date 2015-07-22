Apple aims to reassure investors about Watch

| SAN FRANCISCO, July 21
SAN FRANCISCO, July 21 Apple Inc tried
to reassure investors on Tuesday that its new smartwatch was not
a flop, a message that was met with a mixed reception on Wall
Street.
Reporting results for its third financial quarter, Apple
executives delivered several positive data points about the
progress of the Apple Watch, the performance of which has been
obsessively tracked since its debut in April.
Without disclosing specific figures, Apple Chief Financial
Officer Luca Maestri said in an interview with Reuters that
sales of the Apple Watch exceeded the company's expectations. He
noted that in the nine weeks since its launch in late April, the
device has sold better than either iPhones or iPads over a
similar period after their launch.
During a call with investors, Apple Chief Executive Officer
Tim Cook suggested that the watch's performance was particularly
impressive because it initially was for sale only online and
supply trailed demand.
He added that sales of the watch were best in June,
contradicting reports that sales dropped off sharply after the
gadget debuted.
"We believe that the possibilities for Apple Watch are
enormous," he said.
Analysts have been closely scrutinizing the "other products"
category, where Apple has lumped sales of the timepiece in with
products such as the iPod, Apple TV and Beats accessories.
Revenue in the category jumped 49 percent year over year to more
than $2.6 billion, and Cook suggested that the watch's
contributions were even greater as sales of other products such
as the iPod had declined.
Based on the performance of the category, sales of the watch
seem to have come in at the low end of analyst expectations of
about 2 million to 3 million units sold, said analyst Gene
Munster of Piper Jaffray & Co. But Munster said the slow start
did not spell doom for the Apple Watch.
"We feel good because our expectations were always that this
was going to take time," he said, noting that Apple will soon
give developers a wider set of tools to develop native apps for
the gadget.
Colin Gillis, an analyst for BGC Partners, said the "other
products" category generated less revenue for the quarter than
he had expected, leading him to believe the watch had
underperformed. But the watch may still be judged a success in
the nascent wearable market, he added.
"It's going to be the best-selling wearable," he said.
(Editing by Stephen R. Trousdale and Lisa Shumaker)