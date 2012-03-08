Apple addiction drives sales, hits retail margins

| NEW YORK, March 8
NEW YORK, March 8 For U.S. consumer
electronics chains Best Buy and RadioShack,
selling Apple products is at best a bittersweet
experience.
Every new Apple gadget, such as the 4G iPad unveiled on
Wednesday, helps bring more people into stores of the two
chains.
At the same time, they are making less money with every
Apple iPad, iPhone or iPod they sell than they would selling a
comparable device.
"At a very basic level, Apple gives less retailer margin"
because Apple creates the demand, said Andy Hargreaves, an
analyst with Pacific Crest Securities.
Analysts have estimated that Best Buy buys the 16 GB iPhone
4S from Apple for about $600 then sells it for $300 to consumers
who sign up for a new two-year wireless contract. Best Buy does
not actually take a loss on the sale because wireless providers
like AT&T give it a $400 commission for signing up the
subscriber, but it makes only a $100 profit.
On a comparable Android device such as a Droid RAZR, Best
Buy pays Motorola $300 for the phone, sells it for $200, and
still gets the $400 commission, making $300 on that sale.
Best Buy's profit margin on the iPhone sale is about 17
percent compared with a profit margin of about 100 percent on a
comparable Android phone.
"Clearly, the profit margins on Apple products are
thinner
than other products, whether you are talking about an iPod
versus another mp3 player, whether you are talking about an
iPhone versus Android or BlackBerry handsets," said Anthony
Chukumba, an analyst with BB&T Capital Markets.
He said that is also true of profit margins on an iPad
versus an Android tablet.
Many iPads are wi-fi only, so retailers do not get paid by a
wireless carrier on many iPad sales.
GOTTA HAVE 'EM
Regardless of how much retailers make on electronics sales,
they must stock hot products.
"There is just not a whole heck of a lot that a Best Buy or
a RadioShack can do about it," Chukumba said. "They have to
carry Apple products from a sales perspective, a relevance
perspective, and a customer traffic generation perspective."
The new iPad "will be a great upgrade product which will
drive traffic and excitement at Best Buy, RadioShack, Staples
Canada, Wal-Mart and Target," Janney Capital Markets analyst
David Strasser wrote in a note on Thursday.
Chains like Best Buy and RadioShack have been struggling
with narrowing margins, partly due to Apple products.
"When I have talked to Best Buy, they have told me the one
exception is the Macs," Chukumba said, adding that Best Buy has
better profit margins on Mac computers than on Windows-based
personal computers.
Best Buy and Apple declined to comment for this story.
Unlike last year when only AT&T had the iPhone, all of
RadioShack's major wireless partners, including Sprint and
Verizon, are now pushing the iPhone. RadioShack Chief Executive
Jim Gooch said last month that increased sales at RadioShack
stores open at least a year but hurt margins.
DISCOURAGING FOR INVESTORS
Weak margins have driven away some investors. Anthony
Abbate, a portfolio manager at Granite Value Capital, said
taking a short-term hit to margins to increase sales is not a
smart strategy for any company.
"I can't really say an example of when it would be good to
do that," Abbate said. "Overall, I think it's a really poor
strategy because all you are doing basically is selling more
units, but you are selling them at a lower price. So, at the end
of the day, I don't think your profits are going to be any
higher."
Abbate sold Best Buy's stock last fall citing poor business
fundamentals.
In addition to the lower margin on many Apple products,
Apple's clout in the industry is another factor working against
retailers.
For example, if a non-Apple device did not sell well and had
to be discounted, Best Buy could force some compensation from
the manufacturer for the sales miss. But, Chukumba said, "It
wouldn't surprise me if Apple is not writing that check
at all. Once again, it has to do with leverage. Apple has much
more leverage over Best Buy than Samsung, LG, Sony, Motorola
Mobility, HTC. There is just no comparison."
IN ACCESSORIES WE TRUST
Accessories and services can help boost margins for
retailers selling Apple products.
"When somebody comes into Best Buy and buys an iPhone, make
sure they don't just leave with an iPhone. Make sure they also
buy a protective case, a bluetooth headset and maybe a warranty
plan," Chukumba said.
Also, the high-end model of the new iPad can operate on a
high-speed 4G Long-Term Evolution (LTE) network, presenting an
opportunity for better margins if retailers sell more
connections to people wanting faster service, Strasser said.
Best Buy should also encourage manufacturers to create
products that can compete with Apple and carry higher margins.
"Best Buy would love nothing more than there to be competitive
Android tablets," said Chukumba.