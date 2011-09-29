REFILE-UPDATE 1-Australia targets ruling in Apple vs Samsung case next week

(Fixes Reuters Instrument Code for Apple in first paragraph)
SYDNEY, Sept 29 An Australian court could rule
next week on an injunction sought by Apple to bar the
sale of Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy 10.1
tablets in the country, a federal court judge said on Thursday.
Samsung has been forced to delay the launch of its latest
Galaxy tablet computer in Australia until after the court ruling
on its ongoing global patent dispute with Apple.
"I will do it as quickly as I can. I would hope to give a
judgment next week," Justice Annabelle Bennett told the court.
Samsung and Apple have been locked in a dispute over
smartphones and tablet patents since April.
In the global intellectual property fight, Apple has claimed
the Galaxy line of mobile phones and tablets "slavishly" copied
the iPhone and iPad.
The legal battle between Samsung and Apple is expected to
crimp growth at one of the fastest growing businesses of the
South Korean company, while threatening to worsen business ties
with the firm's largest customer.
In a series of cases, Apple has successfully blocked Samsung
from selling its latest tablets in Germany and some smartphone
models in the Netherlands.
Samsung, whose tablets are based on Google Inc's
Android software, has counter-sued Apple.
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram and Amy Pyett; Writing by
Ed Davies; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)