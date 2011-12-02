UPDATE 1-Australia court extends Samsung Galaxy Tab sales ban

* Ban on Samsung Galaxy tablet sales extended by at least a
week
* Samsung says Apple has no basis for appeal
* Samsung likely to know on Dec 9 whether it can launch the
device before full final hearing
By Amy Pyett
SYDNEY, Dec 2 An Australian court on
Friday extended a ban on sales of Samsung Electronics'
latest Galaxy tablet in the country by at least a
week, further delaying the South Korean technology firm's
attempt to sell the device to Christmas shoppers.
Samsung is locked in legal battle with Apple Inc
over patents and the latest court decision is a small victory
for the U.S. firm in its bid to prevent the sale of the Galaxy
Tab 10.1, considered one of the main alternatives to Apple's
Ipad.
The Australian ban was set to expire by 4 p.m (0500 GMT) on
Friday but will now run until Dec 9 so the High Court can hear
an Apple appeal against a court decision this week to overturn a
temporary ban in place since late July..
Justice John Dyson Heydon said the orders made by the
Federal Court on Nov 30 "be stayed pending the termination of
applicants application for special leave to appeal."
Samsung is the world's top smartphone maker, but a distant
second to Apple in tablets. The biggest legal battle for the
global technology industry across 10 countries has undermined
its efforts to close the gap.
An Australian patent lawyer told Reuters the court was
likely to decide next week whether Samsung will be allowed to
resume sales before a final hearing due next year, when the
product would be obsolete.
The lawyer, who is not involved in the case, declined to be
named due to the sensitivity of the issue.
The High Court, which is the final court of appeal, will
decide if Apple has the right to appeal.
On Wednesday, Samsung won a rare legal victory after an
Australian Federal Court unanimously decided to lift a
preliminary injunction, imposed by a lower court, on sales of
Samsung's Galaxy Tab 10.1.
The court also granted Apple a stay on lifting the sales ban
until Friday afternoon, which has now been extended by a week by
the high court.
Samsung said in a statement on Friday it believed Apple had
no basis for appeal and would "vigorously" oppose it in court.
The quarrel has triggered expectations that some of the
pair's $5 billion-plus relationship may be up for grabs. Samsung
counts Apple as its biggest customer and makes parts central to
Apple's mobile devices.
Samsung shares were trading 0.5 percent lower at 0046 GMT,
while the broader market was up 0.2 percent.
Apple has accused Samsung of "slavishly" ripping off its
designs, while Samsung has launched suits against Apple.
The legal battle in Australia doesn't stop at tablet
computers. Samsung has sought to block sales of Apple's latest
iPhone 4S, which went on sale in early October, by filing
preliminary sales injunction requests in four countries
including Australia.
An Australian court has agreed to hear that case in March and
April of 2012, with sales allowed to continue as normal ahead of
the hearing on alleged patent infringements.