Australia judge: hopes for ruling on Apple vs Samsung case next week

SYDNEY, Sept 29 A judge at Australia's federal court said she hopes to make a ruling on an injunction sought by Apple to bar the sale of Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy 10.1 tablets in the country next week.

Justice Annabelle Bennett made the comments during a court hearing on Thursday.

Samsung has said it will delay the launch of its latest Galaxy tablet computer in Australia until after a court ruling on its ongoing global patent dispute with Apple.

