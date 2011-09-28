Australia judge: hopes for ruling on Apple vs Samsung case next week

BRIEF-First Global announces non-brokered private placement of units
* First global announces non-brokered private placement of units
SYDNEY, Sept 29 A judge at Australia's federal court said she hopes to make a ruling on an injunction sought by Apple to bar the sale of Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy 10.1 tablets in the country next week.
Justice Annabelle Bennett made the comments during a court hearing on Thursday.
Samsung has said it will delay the launch of its latest Galaxy tablet computer in Australia until after a court ruling on its ongoing global patent dispute with Apple.
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Writing by Ed Davies)
* First global announces non-brokered private placement of units
NEW YORK, Feb 8 The dollar fell on Wednesday after two days of gains, pressured by the decline in U.S. Treasury yields as investors have priced out a March rate hike by the Federal Reserve amid uncertainty about President Donald Trump's economic policies.
* SUNCOKE ENERGY- ON FEB 2 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO. 5 AND CONSENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 26, 2011 - SEC FILING