Australia court to rule Apple v Samsung case on Thursday

SYDNEY Oct 12 An Australian court will hand
down its judgement on Thursday on Apple's request to
ban the sale of Samsung Electronic's latest tablet
computer in Australia.
However, the Federal Court said in a statement that some
parts of the judgement might be given confidentially to the two
parties on Thursday and only released a day later, on Friday.
Apple is seeking a temporary ban on sales of Samsung Galaxy
10.1 tablets, citing infringement of its touch-screen technology
patent, pending a full determination of the patent dispute.
Apple says Samsung's Galaxy line of mobile phones and
tablets "slavishly" copied its iPhone and iPad and has launched
an international legal battle which is expected to hurt growth
at one of Samsung's fastest-growing businesses.
Samsung, whose Galaxy gadgets are seen as a major threat to
Apple's devices, rejects the claims.
(Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Mark Bendeich)