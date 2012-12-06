Apple, Samsung face off in court again

| SAN JOSE
SAN JOSE Dec 6 Apple Inc and Samsung
Electronics squared off again in court on Thursday,
as the iPhone maker prepares to convince a U.S. district judge
to ban sales of a number of the Korean company's devices and
defend a $1.05 billion jury award.
Apple scored a sweeping legal victory in August at the
conclusion of its landmark case against its arch-foe, when a
U.S. jury found Samsung had copied critical features of the
iPhone and iPad and awarded it $1.05 billion in damages.
U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh is expected to address a range
of issues at the hearing, which began Thursday afternoon. They
include setting aside any of the jury's findings on liability,
juror misconduct, and the requested injunction.
Twenty four of Samsung's smartphones were found to have
infringed on Apple's patents, while two of Samsung's tablets
were cleared of similar allegations.
Koh began by questioning the basis for some of the damages
awarded by the jury, putting Apple's lawyers on the defensive.
"I don't see how you can evaluate the aggregate verdict
without looking at the pieces," Koh said.
Samsung's lawyers argued the ruling against it should be
"reverse engineered" to be sure the $1.05 billion was legally
arrived at by the jury, while Apple said the ruling should stand
as is.
FIERCEST RIVAL
Samsung is Apple's fiercest global business rival, and their
battle for consumers' allegiance is shaping the landscape of the
smartphone and tablet industry, and has claimed several
high-profile victims including Nokia.
While most of the devices facing injunction are older and,
in some cases, out of the market, such injunctions have been key
for companies trying to increase their leverage in courtroom
patent fights.
In October, a U.S. appeals court overturned a pretrial
sales ban against Samsung's Galaxy Nexus smartphone, dealing a
setback to Apple's battle against Google Inc's
increasingly popular mobile software.
Some analysts say Apple's willingness to license patents to
HTC could convince Koh it does not need the
injunction, as the two companies could arrive at a licensing
deal.
Apple is also attempting to add more than $500 million to
the $1 billion judgment because the jury found Samsung willfully
infringed on its patents.
Samsung, for its part, wants the verdict overturned, saying
the foreman of the jury in the trial did not disclose that he
was once embroiled in litigation with Seagate Technology
, a company that Samsung invested in.
Both Apple and Samsung have filed separate lawsuits covering
newer products, including the Samsung Galaxy Note II. That case
is pending in U.S. District Court in San Jose and is set for
trial in 2014.