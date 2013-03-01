版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 2日 星期六 04:49 BJT

Judge throws out part of Apple patent award against Samsung

March 1 Apple Inc lost a major ruling in its ongoing patent battle with Samsung Electronics on Friday, as a federal judge threw out part of a jury's $1.05 billion damages award against Samsung over a variety of phone products.

Judge Lucy Koh of the federal court in northern California struck $450.5 million from the jury's award and ordered a new trial on damages for a series of products at issue.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐