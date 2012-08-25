Samsung warns that Apple decision "not final word"

SAN FRANCISCO Aug 24 Samsung Electronics called a U.S. jury decision in favor of Apple Inc "a loss for the American consumer" because it would stifle innovation and push up prices.

Apple scored a sweeping legal victory over its arch-rival as a U.S. jury on Friday found the Korean company had copied critical features of the hugely popular iPhone and iPad and awarded the U.S. company $1.051 billion in damages.

"This is not the final word in this case or in battles being waged in courts and tribunals around the world, some of which have already rejected many of Apple's claims," Samsung said in a statement after the verdict was read.