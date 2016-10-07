U.S. court reinstates Apple win over Samsung in patent case

BRIEF-Walt Disney says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 mln - SEC filing
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
NEW YORK Oct 7 A federal appeals court on Friday reinstated a $120 million jury win for Apple Inc in a patent infringement case against Samsung, in another stunning twist in the fierce war over patents between the world's top smartphone manufacturers.
The full slate of judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, D.C. said a previous panel of the same court should not have overturned the verdict related to three iPhone technology patents, last February.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung)
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage:
* Glu Mobile - On Dec 6, co acquired remaining outstanding shares of Crowdstar for about $4.7 million in cash, and now has 100% ownership of Crowdstar Source text: http://bit.ly/2imb1O6 Further company coverage: