U.S. court reinstates Apple win over Samsung in patent case

NEW YORK Oct 7 A federal appeals court on Friday reinstated a $120 million jury win for Apple Inc in a patent infringement case against Samsung, in another stunning twist in the fierce war over patents between the world's top smartphone manufacturers.

The full slate of judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, D.C. said a previous panel of the same court should not have overturned the verdict related to three iPhone technology patents, last February.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung)