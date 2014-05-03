版本:
2014年 5月 3日

U.S. jury orders Apple to pay Samsung $158,400 in mobile patents trial

SAN JOSE, Calif. May 2 A U.S. jury on Friday ordered Apple Inc to pay $158,400 to Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, after it found the iPhone maker infringed on at least one of the Korean company's patents.

During the month-long trial in a San Jose, California, federal court, Apple accused Samsung of violating patents on smartphone features including universal search, while Samsung denied wrongdoing. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Ken Wills)
