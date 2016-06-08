版本:
Apple case against Samsung should go back to lower court -DOJ

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8 The Department of Justice asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn an appeals court ruling that had favored Apple Inc over Samsung Electronics Co Ltd in smartphone patent litigation, and asked that it return the case to the trial court for more litigation.

Samsung had appealed a federal appeals court ruling to the Supreme Court, which agreed to hear the case. The Justice Department submitted its view in an amicus brief on Wednesday. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Leslie Adler)

