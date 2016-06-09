UPDATE 2-Apple case against Samsung should go back to lower court -Justice Dept

(Adds comment from Samsung, changes dateline)
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO/SEOUL, June 9 The U.S. Department
of Justice asked the Supreme Court to overturn an appeals court
ruling that had favored Apple Inc over Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd in smartphone patent litigation,
and asked that it return the case to the trial court for more
litigation.
Samsung had appealed a federal appeals court ruling to the
Supreme Court, which agreed to hear the case. The Justice
Department submitted its view in an amicus brief on Wednesday.
An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment, while Samsung told
Reuters in a statement it welcomes "overwhelming support" for
overturning the appeals court ruling in favour of Apple from
various parties including the U.S. government.
"If left uncorrected, the appeals court's ruling could lead
to diminished innovation, pave the way for design troll patent
litigation and negatively impact the economy and consumers," the
South Korean firm said.
The world's top smartphone rivals have been feuding over
patents since 2011, when Apple sued Samsung in Northern
California alleging infringement of the iPhone's patents,
designs and trademarked appearance.
Following a 2012 jury trial, Samsung was ordered to pay
Apple $930 million. Samsung has been trying to reduce that
figure ever since.
Its efforts were partially rewarded in May 2015, when the
U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reversed the
trademark liability, bringing Samsung's exposure down to $548
million.
The appeals court, however, upheld Samsung's infringement of
the iPhone's patents, including those related to the designs of
the iPhone's rounded-corner front face, bezel and colorful grid
of icons.
Samsung then asked the Supreme Court to review the design
patent portion of the decision, calling the damages awarded
excessive. In March, the justices agreed to look into whether
courts should award in damages the total profits from a product
that infringes a design patent, if the patent applies only to a
component of the product.
In its amicus brief on Wednesday, the Justice Department
said it was unclear whether Samsung had produced enough evidence
to support its argument that phone components, not the entire
phone, should be what matters when calculating damages.
The Supreme Court should send the case back for the trial
court to determine whether a new trial is warranted on that
issue, the Justice Department said.
The case is Samsung Electronics Co Ltd et al vs. Apple Inc,
in the Supreme Court of the United States, No. 15-777.
(Reporting by Dan Levine in SAN FRANCISCO; Additional reporting
by Se Young Lee in SEOUL; Editing by Leslie Adler and Bill
Rigby)