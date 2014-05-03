U.S. jury finds Samsung infringed two Apple patents

SAN JOSE, Calif. May 2 A U.S. jury on Friday found Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has infringed two Apple Inc patents, and did not infringe two patents.

The verdict is still being delivered in a San Jose, California federal courtroom. During the month-long trial, Apple accused Samsung of violating patents on smartphone features including universal search, while Samsung denied wrongdoing. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)