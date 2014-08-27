版本:
U.S. judge rejects Apple bid for injunction against Samsung

SAN FRANCISCO Aug 27 A U.S. judge on Wednesday rejected a bid from Apple Inc for a permanent injunction against Samsung Electronics Co Ltd over three Apple patents that went to trial earlier this year.

The ruling, from U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California, denied Apple's request to stop Samsung from selling infringing features on its smartphones. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
