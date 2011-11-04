EU Commission probes Samsung, Apple over patents

BRUSSELS Nov 4 EU regulators are investigating
whether technology companies Samsung Electronics and
Apple have breached EU antitrust rules with regards to
patents used as standards in the mobile telephony industry, the
European Commission said on Friday.
"The Commission has indeed sent requests for information to
Apple and Samsung concerning the enforcement of
standards-essential patents in the mobile telephony sector. Such
requests for information are standard procedure in antitrust
investigations to allow the Commission to establish the relevant
facts in a case. We have no other comments at this stage," the
EU executive said in a statement.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)