Apple nears German court rebuff in row with Samsung

DUESSELDORF, Germany Dec 22 A German
court rejected Apple's claims that Samsung Electronics'
reworked tablet PC still looks like a copycat
version of the iPad, in a preliminary assessment.
Apple is fighting several rival makers of smartphones and
tablet PCs in courts worldwide over intellectual property.
Its battle with Samsung, which is Apple's supplier as well
as a competitor, has been especially bitter, with some 30 legal
cases in 10 countries.
"According to the court's assessment, the defendant has
moved away sufficiently from the legally protected design,"
Judge Johanna Brueckner-Hofmann said in court on Thursday.
The regional court has declined to say when a ruling could
be expected, as is customary in civil cases.
In response to an earlier court ruling in Apple's favour,
Samsung had redesigned its Galaxy Tab 10.1 for the German market
only and named it Galaxy Tab 10.1N.
But Apple challenged the reworked version as well, seeking
an injunction that would ban Samsung from marketing the product
in Europe's largest consumer market.
Samsung, for its part, earlier this week filed new claims in
a separate dispute related to telecommunications standard
technology with Apple for alleged patent infringements in
Germany.