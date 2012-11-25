Apple seeks to add more products to Samsung patent lawsuit

* Apple asks federal court to add six products to lawsuit
* Says the new products infringe on same claims earlier
asserted by Apple
Nov 25 Apple Inc has asked a federal
court to add six more products to its patent infringement
lawsuit against Samsung Electronics Co, including
the Samsung Galaxy Note II, in the latest in move in an ongoing
legal war between the two companies.
The case is one of two patent infringement lawsuits pending
in the U.S. District Court in San Jose by Apple against Samsung.
An earlier lawsuit by Apple that related to different patents
resulted in a $1.05 billion jury verdict against Samsung on Aug.
24.
Apple is also seeking to add the Samsung Galaxy S III,
running the new Android "Jelly Bean" operating system, the
Samsung Galaxy Tab 8.9 Wifi, the Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 10.1, the
Samsung Rugby Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy S III Mini, to its
lawsuit, according to a court filing on Friday.
"Apple has acted quickly and diligently to determine that
these newly-released products do infringe many of the same
claims already asserted by Apple," the company said in the
filing.
Samsung representatives did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Apple filed the second lawsuit in February, alleging that
various Samsung smartphone and tablet products including the
Galaxy Nexus infringed eight of its patents.
Samsung denied infringement and filed a cross-complaint
alleging that Apple's iPhone and iPad infringed eight of its
patents.
A U.S. judge on Nov. 15 allowed Samsung to pursue claims the
iPhone5 also infringes its patents.
The case is Apple Inc. v. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. et
al, No. 12-cv-00630.