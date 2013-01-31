UPDATE 2-Apple loses a U.S. appeals bid in Samsung patent fight

By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 31 A U.S. appeals court on
Thursday rejected Apple Inc's request to revive its bid
for a sales ban on Samsung's Galaxy Nexus
smartphone, dashing the iPhone maker's attempt to recover
crucial leverage in the global patent wars.
Apple had asked the full Federal Circuit Court of Appeals in
Washington, D.C., to revisit a decision in October by a
three-judge panel of the same court. The panel rejected Apple's
request to impose a sales ban on Samsung's Nexus smartphone
ahead of a trial set for March 2014.
An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment. A Samsung
representative could not immediately be reached.
The fight in appeals court comes after Apple won a $1.05
billion verdict last year against Samsung in a U.S. District
Court in California. The same trial judge will preside over the
legal battle surrounding the Nexus phone, which involves a
patent not included in the earlier trial.
The fight has been widely viewed as a proxy war between
Apple and Google Inc. Samsung's hot-selling Galaxy
smartphones and tablets run on Google's Android operating
system, which Apple's late co-founder, Steve Jobs, once
denounced as a "stolen product."
In its October ruling against Apple, the appeals court
raised the bar for potentially market-crippling injunctions on
product sales based on narrow patents for phone features. The
legal precedent puts Samsung in a much stronger position by
allowing its products to remain on store shelves while it fights
a global patent battle against Apple over smartphone technology.
U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh, in San Jose, California, who
has presided over much of the Apple/Samsung litigation in the
United States, cited the appeals' court decision in a December
order rejecting Apple's request for permanent sales bans on
several Samsung phones. Apple has appealed Koh's ruling.
Apple wanted the full Federal Circuit of Appeals, made up of
nine active judges, to reverse the earlier ruling. But in a
brief order on Thursday, the court rejected Apple's request
without detailed explanation or any published dissents.
Several experts had believed that Apple faced long odds, as
the legal issues in play were not considered controversial
enough to spur full court review.
Apple could still appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. However,
the high court has made it more difficult for patent plaintiffs
to secure sales injunctions in recent years.
The case in the Federal Circuit is Apple Inc. vs Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd et al, 12-1507.