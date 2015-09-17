Apple deserves injunction against Samsung smartphone features: U.S. appeals court

| NEW YORK, Sept 17
NEW YORK, Sept 17 A U.S. appeals court handed
Apple a major victory Thursday in its ongoing
smartphone fight against its biggest rival when it said the
iPhone maker should have been awarded an injunction against
certain features on Samsung's devices that violate
its patents.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in
Washington, D.C. said the lower court abused its discretion when
it denied Apple an injunction after a jury ordered Samsung to
pay $120 million in May, 2014 for infringing three Apple
patents.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Chizu Nomiyama)