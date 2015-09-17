Apple deserves injunction against Samsung smartphone features: U.S. appeals court

NEW YORK, Sept 17 A U.S. appeals court handed Apple a major victory Thursday in its ongoing smartphone fight against its biggest rival when it said the iPhone maker should have been awarded an injunction against certain features on Samsung's devices that violate its patents.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, D.C. said the lower court abused its discretion when it denied Apple an injunction after a jury ordered Samsung to pay $120 million in May, 2014 for infringing three Apple patents. (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Chizu Nomiyama)