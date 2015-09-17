版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 17日 星期四 23:05 BJT

Apple deserves injunction against Samsung smartphone features: U.S. appeals court

| NEW YORK, Sept 17

NEW YORK, Sept 17 A U.S. appeals court handed Apple a major victory Thursday in its ongoing smartphone fight against its biggest rival when it said the iPhone maker should have been awarded an injunction against certain features on Samsung's devices that violate its patents.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, D.C. said the lower court abused its discretion when it denied Apple an injunction after a jury ordered Samsung to pay $120 million in May, 2014 for infringing three Apple patents. (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Chizu Nomiyama)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐