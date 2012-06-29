版本:
U.S. judge grants injunction on Samsung's Nexus

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 29 A U.S. judge on Friday granted Apple Inc's request for a preliminary injunction against the sale of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's Galaxy Nexus phone, the latest development in a worldwide patent battle between the two rivals.

The decision came from U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California.

