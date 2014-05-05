版本:
2014年 5月 6日

Jury leaves total damages Samsung must pay Apple unchanged at $119.6 mln

SAN JOSE, Calif. May 5 A U.S. jury on Monday left the total damages Samsung Electronics Co Ltd must pay Apple Inc unchanged at $119.6 million after additional deliberations in a trial where the South Korean smartphone maker was found to have infringed three Apple patents.

During the month-long trial in a San Jose, California federal court, Apple accused Samsung of violating patents on smartphone features including universal search, while Samsung denied wrongdoing. (Reporting By Dan Levine, editing by Peter Henderson)
