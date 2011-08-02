CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Samsung delays Australia tablet launch on Apple suit-report

(Corrects to clarify Apple did not get an injunction from the
Australian court)
* Apple, Samsung agree to delay Galaxy Tab launch in
Australia-report
* Samsung says agreement will not affect sales
* Samsung, Apple control tablet market
By Hyunjoo Jin and Victoria Thieberger
SEOUL/MELBOURNE, Aug 2 Samsung Electronics
has delayed the Australian launch of its latest
Galaxy tablet due to a patent lawsuit filed by Apple Inc
, Bloomberg reported, as both technology companies
defend their market share in the booming tablet market.
Samsung is Apple's nearest rival in the fast-growing mobile
device industry as it leverages its cost competitiveness and
access to chips and core tablet components.
The legal battle between the two companies has been building
since April when Apple sued Samsung in a U.S. federal court in
California. Apple alleges the South Korean company's Galaxy line
of mobile phones and tablets "slavishly" copies the iPhone and
iPad. Samsung has countersued Apple.
"It is not that we will not sell the Galaxy Tab until the
legal case ends. We will sell it when certain conditions are met
as we continue talks with Apple," Samsung's Seoul-based
spokesman told Reuters.
Last month, Samsung launched a thinner and lighter version
of its Galaxy tablet in its lucrative home market, trying to
eat into blockbuster sales of Apple's iPad.
Apple has been seeking an injunction from The Federal Court
in Sydney preventing the release of the Galaxy device, Bloomberg
reported late on Monday.
Apple sued Samsung in Australia, saying the company's Galaxy
Tab 10.1 infringes upon 10 Apple patents, Bloomberg said, adding
that Samsung has also agreed to stop advertising the tablet in
Australia and will not sell the device until it receives court
approval.
A spokeswoman for Samsung in Australia said the original
launch date in the country was Aug. 11 but a Samsung spokesman
in Seoul said this had not been finalised.
Samsung said the move will not affect sales of the Tab.
Apple and Samsung are fighting over patents in courts around
the world including the United States and South Korea.
Samsung is one of the fastest growing smartphone makers on
the back of a boom in Google's Android operating
system.
Samsung will provide Apple three samples of a new Australian
version of the tablet at least seven days before it starts
distributing it so the U.S. company can review it, Bloomberg
said, citing Australian court documents.
Reuters was not immediately able to access the court
documents.
The deal to delay the tablet's launch was reached by lawyers
during a break in a hearing in the case. The deal includes an
agreement that Apple will pay unspecified damages to Samsung if
it loses the patent infringement lawsuit, Bloomberg said.
The case is Apple Inc. v. Samsung Electronics Co.
NSD1243/2011. Federal Court of Australia (Sydney).
(Additional reporting by Poornima Gupta in SAN FRANCISCO;
Writing by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Matt Driskill)