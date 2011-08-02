UPDATE 3-Samsung delays Australia tablet launch on Apple suit

* Samsung agrees with Apple not to sell Galaxy Tab varient
in Australia
* Move not a big blow to Samsung if confined to
Australia-analysts
* Samsung, Apple dominate fast-growing global tablet market
(Adds quotes)
By Hyunjoo Jin and Victoria Thieberger
SEOUL/MELBOURNE, Aug 2 Samsung Electronics
has delayed the Australian launch of its latest
Galaxy tablet due to a patent dispute with Apple Inc , a
setback for the South Korean company's attempt to close the gap
with Apple in the booming tablet market.
Samsung and Apple have been locked in an acrimonious battle
over smartphones and tablets patents and this is the first time
the legal tussle has delayed the launch of a product by Samsung.
"The Australian decision obviously isn't binding in any way
upon the courts in other countries, but the fact that Samsung
didn't just stand up to defend the U.S. version of the Galaxy
Tab 10.1 serves as an indication that Apple's allegations
probably have some merit," Florian Mueller, a technology
specialist and blogger on patent battles said on his blog FOSS
Patents.
Samsung said that it and Apple had agreed not to sell a
variant of the tablet in Australia yet.
"A Samsung GALAXY Tab 10.1 for the Australian market will be
released in the near future. This undertaking does not affect
any other Samsung smartphone or tablet available in the
Australian market or other countries," the Korean company said
in a statement.
The legal battle between the two companies has been
building since April when Apple sued Samsung in a U.S. federal
court in California. Apple alleges the South Korean company's
Galaxy line of mobile phones and tablets "slavishly" copies the
iPhone and iPad. Samsung has countersued Apple.
Apple had sued Samsung in Australia, saying the company's
Galaxy Tab 10.1 infringes upon 10 Apple patents. The two are
fighting over patents in other courts around the world including
South Korea.
BIGGEST CHALLENGE
Samsung's Galaxy gadgets are seen as among the biggest
challengers of Apple's mobile devices, but Samsung has so far
been unable to approach the Silicon Valley company's roaring
sales growth. Samsung's Galaxy products use Google's
Android operating system.
Last month, Samsung launched a thinner and lighter version
of its Galaxy tablet in its lucrative home market, trying to eat
into blockbuster sales of Apple's iPad.
"The point is, if this is contained in just Australia, then
it's not going to move the needle too much," said Bryan Ma, an
analyst with IDC in Singapore. "If it's just Australia, that's
just a small part of the global market."
IDC said media tablet shipments to Australia were only 2.4
percent out of global shipments of 7.2 million units in the
first quarter.
Apple is one participant in a web of litigation among phone
makers and software firms over who owns the patents used in
smartphones, as rivals aggressively rush into the smartphone and
tablet market which the U.S. company jumpstarted with iPhone and
iPad.
The intensifying quarrel between Samsung and Apple had
triggered expectations that some of the pair's $5 billion-plus
relationship may be up for grabs. Samsung counts Apple as its
biggest customer and makes parts central to Apple's mobile
devices.
LEGAL WRANGLING
According to Federal Court documents, an application from
Apple sought to prevent Samsung from being allowed to "import,
promote... offer for sale or sell in Australia the Galaxy Tab
10.1", unless it has the agreement of Apple or the court.
Samsung said it agreed not to sell the model in question in
Australia.
Apple had also requested that all samples of the Galaxy Tab
10.1 be delivered to Apple so that it could destroy them, the
court papers showed.
"It is not that we will not sell the Galaxy Tab until the
legal case ends. We will sell it when certain conditions are met
as we continue talks with Apple," said a spokesman from Samsung.
A spokeswoman for Samsung in Australia said the original
launch date in the country was Aug. 11 but the Seoul-based
spokesman said this had not been finalised and the company was
only delaying the launch event.
The next Federal Court hearing is set for Aug. 29.
The case is Apple Inc. v. Samsung Electronics Co.
NSD1243/2011. Federal Court of Australia (Sydney).
(Additional reporting by Poornima Gupta in SAN FRANCISCO and
Chyen Yee in HONG KONG; Writing by Anshuman Daga; Editing by
Lincoln Feast)