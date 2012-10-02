Samsung allowed to sell Galaxy Tab in US after court lifts ban

Oct 1 A U.S. court removed a sales ban against
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's Galaxy Tab 10.1 won by
Apple Inc in a patent dispute, allowing the South
Korean electronics maker to sell the product in the United
States.
The injunction had been put in place ahead of a month-long
trial that pitted iPhone maker Apple against Samsung in a
closely watched legal battle that ended with a resounding
victory for Apple on many of its patent violation claims.
However, the jury found that Samsung had not violated the
patent that was the basis for the tablet injunction and Samsung
argued the sales ban should be lifted.