UPDATE 4-Apple wins German court ruling on Samsung tablets

* Court upholds sales ban of Samsung tablets in Germany
* Decision does not apply to retailers
* German unit also barred from selling tablets in most of
Europe
By Nicola Leske
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Sept 9 Apple Inc
scored a symbolic legal victory in efforts to keep its lead spot
in the tablet computer market when a German court upheld a ban
barring Samsung's local unit from selling its Galaxy
10.1 tablets in Europe's biggest economy.
Samsung, which said it will appeal the decision, and Apple
have been locked in a global battle over smartphone and tablet
patents since April.
Samsung's Galaxy devices are seen as among the biggest
challengers to Apple's mobile products, which have achieved
runaway success.
Samsung said it was disappointed by the ruling and that it
believed the ruling restricts design innovation and progress in
the industry.
It said it would explore all legal options, including
continuing to aggressively pursue Apple for what Samsung said
are a violation of its wireless technology patents around the
world.
Craig Cartier, analyst at consultancy firm Frost & Sullivan,
said that while Friday's ruling would not greatly affect Samsung
it could set a precedent for other courts and have repercussions
for patent battles worldwide.
"There has been an arms race in the patent world which has
led to a high valuation of patent portfolios, including Nortel's
$4.5 billion patent auction," Cartier said.
"Companies may start to question if patent values are simply
another bubble waiting to burst."
STILL FOR SALE
The temporary injunction upheld by the court on Friday bars
Samsung Germany from selling the Galaxy 10.1 tablet in Germany.
But retailers such as consumer electronics chain Media Markt
will still be able to sell the device by selling off
existing stock or getting new supplies from the South Korean
group's parent Samsung International.
Media Markt said it was too early to say what the verdict
would mean for its business.
Patent expert Florian Mueller said in his blog
www.fosspatents.com that the sales ban in Europe for Samsung
Germany has no practical consequences.
The German subsidiary is also barred from selling the
tablets in Europe, excluding the Netherlands where Apple
requested a separate injunction.
Giving the ruling, Judge Johanna Brueckner-Hofmann said in
court in Duesseldorf that the overall impression of the tablet
was too similar to the design of Apple's iPad.
"It (the tablet) is distinguished by its smooth, simple
areas," Brueckner-Hofmann said.
By contrast, a Dutch court ruled last month that it found no
infringement for Samsung's tablets.
Apple repeated its usual statement saying that: "This kind
of blatant copying is wrong, and we need to protect Apple's
intellectual property when companies steal our ideas."
In a global intellectual property battle, Apple has claimed
the Galaxy line of mobile phones and tablets "slavishly" copied
the iPhone and iPad and has sued the Korean company in the
United States, Australia, Japan and Korea as well as in Europe.
Samsung, whose tablets are based on Google Inc's
Android software, has counter-sued Apple.
On Thursday, Apple also filed a suit against Samsung in
Japan, seeking to ban sales of some of its gadgets there.
That same day, smartphone maker HTC said that it extended
its lawsuit against Apple to include more patents the Taiwanese
company acquired from Google as legal battles become
increasingly common in the hi-tech industry.
