Samsung loses Dutch bid to ban Apple products

AMSTERDAM Oct 14 A Dutch court on Friday turned down Samsung Electronics' request for an injunction against all of Apple's mobile products that use 3G telecommunications technology, including iPhones and iPads.

A court in The Hague dismissed Samsung's claims of patent infringement by Apple and also rejected Apple's counterclaims in the case.

Earlier this month, Samsung was forced to upgrade three of its smartphones to get around temporary sales bans on earlier versions of products that a Dutch court said violated an Apple patent. (Reporting By Greg Roumeliotis and Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)