UPDATE 1-Samsung loses Dutch bid to ban Apple products

AMSTERDAM Oct 14 A Dutch court on Friday turned down Samsung Electronics' request for an injunction against all of Apple's mobile products that use 3G telecommunications technology, including iPhones and iPads.

The two technology giants have been locked in an acrimonious battle in 10 countries involving smartphones and tablets since April. Four patent infringement cases launched by Samsung against Apple were filed in the Netherlands alone.

A court in The Hague on Friday dismissed Samsung's claims of patent infringement by Apple and also rejected Apple's counterclaims in the case. It ordered the two rivals to pay for each other's legal costs.

Samsung has accused Apple of not paying licensing fees for some of its patents before it started selling iPhones in 2007.

Apple argues Samsung never demanded a licence fee until 2010 and before that Samsung remained silent because Apple is an important customer.

The ruling is a blow to Samsung, which has filed patent-infringement claims in France and Italy in order to ban the sale of the iPhone, just as Apple has started marketing the latest edition of the popular gadget, iPhone 4S.

Apple has filed its own lawsuits in several countries, arguing that Samsung's Galaxy line of mobile phones and tablets "slavishly" copied its iPhone and iPad.

Earlier this month, Samsung was forced to upgrade three of its smartphones to get around temporary sales bans on earlier versions of products that a Dutch court said violated an Apple patent. (Reporting By Greg Roumeliotis and Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)